Lesbos migrants refuse to enter new tent settlement: 'We'd rather die here than go to another camp'

Greek authorities opened on Sunday a new camp made of hundreds of white tents at a former military shooting range four kilometres north of Mytilene, the island's port capital. The country's migration minister, Notis Mitarachi, came at the site on Sunday to brief reporters about his plans.

"It will take a few days but all the affected people will be moved into this temporary location behind me (...) We hope to have 5,000 beds ready by the end of the day," he said.

Construction work to erect the tent city could be heard on the nearby two-kilometre stretch of road where some of the 13,000 Moria migrants set up their own informal camp. Thousands of people, mostly from Afghanistan and Africa, have been sleeping rough there in makeshift shelters, supermarket parking lots, and olive groves since the blaze. Some migrants like Martin, a young Cameroonian, spend their day under a large blanket used as a roof to shield them from the hot sun. He stays with a group of other Africans from Mali and Senegal. None of them is ready to enter the new camp for fear that they would never be able to leave again.

"What they are building is worse than the former camp (...) Most of our brothers who went in can't leave anymore", Martin told InfoMigrants. It reminds them of what they describe as the "prison within the Moria camp," where they were held for long period of time as their asylum requests were examined.

Between worsening humanitarian conditions in their informal camp and the risk of being locked again, they have chosen to stay away from the new tent settlement.